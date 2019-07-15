CALEXICO — Un individuo de 34 años de edad fue asegurado por elementos de la policía local tras presuntamente haber participado en un asalto.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el arresto se registró a las 7:50 de la mañana del sábado 13 de julio en un sitio no revelado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como German Núñez, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.