MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del martes en la Colonia Xochicalli por presuntamente haber lesionado de un balazo a una perra de apenas un año de edad.
La Policía Municipal informó que el incidente fue denunciado a las 5:30 de la tarde del 9 de febrero en Calles Ixtapaluca y Mezcalapa.
El detenido fue identificado como Raúl “N”, de 21 años de edad.
Según el reporte, una mujer de 49 años denunció disparos de arma de fuego en el lugar.
Al sitio acudieron oficiales de la policía, quienes fueron informados sobre un animal herido.
Además, testigos señalaron el lugar donde se encontraba el sospechoso.
Los oficiales acudieron al domicilio del individuo, quien salió a la vía pública, donde voluntariamente entregó un rifle calibre .22.
El perro es una hembra de 1 año de edad de raza mestiza que presentaba una herida en el cuello.
El animal fue trasladado a una clínica veterinaria de la Colonia Hidalgo.
