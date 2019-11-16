WINTERHAVEN — Un residente de Yuma de 33 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde del jueves 14 de noviembre por cultivo excesivo de marihuana, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como David Valencia, quien fue detenido alrededor de las 2 de la tarde en la cuadra marcada con los números 1100 del Camino Pérez Road.
Elementos del alguacil del condado encarcelaron al sospechoso con una fianza de 10 mil dólares bajo sospecha de plantar o cultivar más de seis plantas de marihuana y posesión de marihuana para su venta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.