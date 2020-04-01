CALEXICO — Un varón de 34 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde del domingo 29 de marzo por presuntamente haber intentado asaltar violentamente a una persona.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el detenido fue identificado como Víctor Ruedas.
El sospechoso fue detenido a las 6:45 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado por intento de asalto armado.
Ruedas fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado también por agresión a un oficial de paz y resistirse al arresto.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
