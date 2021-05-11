EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien junto con otras dos personas presuntamente intentaron cometer un robo fue arrestado por agentes de la policía de esta ciudad.
El incidente se registró a las 11:40 de la mañana de este lunes 10 de mayo en una residencia ubicada sobre Avenida El Centro.
El detenido fue identificado como Elijah Pérez, de 19 años de edad.
Una persona denunció que tres individuos presuntamente habían intentado introducirse en su vehículo.
Del incidente la persona denunciante dijo contar con imágenes.
Los oficiales localizaron a Pérez cerca de 40 minutos más tarde.
El sospechoso fue arrestado por allanamiento con intención de cometer hurto e intento de cometer un delito, e ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
