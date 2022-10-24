EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este domingo en Avenida Adams de El Centro por contar con una orden de aprehensión criminal.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 7:18 de la tarde en la cuadra 2100 de Avenida Adams.
En ese lugar, las autoridades localizaron a quien fue identificado como Abraham Núñez, de 41 años de edad.
La policía arrestó al detenido, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
