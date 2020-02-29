Un hombre de 41 años fue arrestado el jueves 27 de febrero por presunto delito de posesión de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como John A. Rodríguez, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue detenido a las 11:30 de la mañana en Avenida Palmview por agentes de la DEA y fichado en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de posesión de una sustancia controlada con intención de distribuir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.