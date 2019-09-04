EL CENTRO — Un hombre de El Centro de 29 años de edad fue arrestado por presunto abuso infantil por la policía de El Centro a las 9 de la noche del domingo 1 de septiembre en la cuadra con los números 2000 de Calle Octava norte, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado en los registros como Rick Rosas Jr..
El detenido fue internado en la cárcel del condado y retenido bajo fianza de 50 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto.
