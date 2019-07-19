BRAWLEY — Un individuo de 35 años de edad fue asegurado este jueves 18 de julio por presuntamente haber cometido un acto lascivo con un menor, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Adán Montiel, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El sospechoso fue alertado a las 2:30 de la tarde por elementos de la policía local.
Montiel fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado con una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
Al detenido se le acusa de cometer un acto lascivo con un menor de menos de 14 años de edad.
