MEXICALI — La inmediata respuesta de los agentes de policía municipal derivó en la detención en flagrancia de Adrian “N”, de 24 años de edad, quien fue señalado por el robo de un vehículo.
De acuerdo a la policía cachanilla, dentro del vehículo se encontraba una bebé de dos meses de edad.
En un operativo desplegado la tarde de este jueves en las calles del fraccionamiento Valle de las Misiones, el operativo llevó a recuperar a la menor sana y salva.
La menor fue entregada a su familia y el sospechoso detenido.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.