EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este domingo por presuntamente haber roto el vidrio de un automóvil en hechos registrados en el Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:24 de la mañana en el 1415 de Avendia Ross poniente.
Un agente de seguridad del lugar detuvo a un sospechoso en el callejón por presuntamente haber cometido el ilícito.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Adrian Espinoza, de 34 años de edad.
El daño causado al pickup fue valuado en 500 dolares.
Espinoza fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades y posteriormente liberado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.