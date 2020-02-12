EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana del lunes 10 de febrero por contar con una orden de aprehensión por violación a la libertad condicional.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Roy Flores, de 28 años de edad.
Flores fue localizado por la policía a las 10:17 de la mañana del lunes en Calle Quinta y Avenida Olive.
Tras confirmar la orden de arresto, los agentes procedieron con la aprehensión.
