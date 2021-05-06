EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien acudió a un restaurante local donde se encontraba su ex pareja, quien contaba con una orden de restricción, fue arrestado y encarcelado la tarde del miércoles 5 de mayo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 6:49 de la tarde en el restaurante The Courtroom, ubicado en el 841 de Calle Main.
El detenido, quien fue identificado como Héctor Jesús González, de 39 años de edad, acudió al sitio para captar fotografías del vehículo de la parte afectada, a quien presuntamente amenazó.
El sospechoso huyó del lugar a bordo de un Chevrolet Silverado, modelo 2019, color blanco.
Las autoridades localizaron eventualmente al sospechoso, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
