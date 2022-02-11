EL CENTRO — Un hombre fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves 10 de febrero en una residencia situada en Avenida Wensley tras presuntamente haber cometido violencia doméstica.
El incidente fue denunciado a las autoridades a las 2:49 de la tarde.
El sospechoso fue denunciado por presuntamente haber golpeado a la víctima en la cabeza y haberle jalado el cabello.
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso posteriormente cerca del lugar de los hechos.
El individuo, de 43 años, fue encarcelado tras el incidente.
