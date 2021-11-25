EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la cárcel del Condado la mañana de este miércoles 24 de noviembre por presunta violencia doméstica.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 6:26 de la mañana en un domicilio ubicado en el 209 al Oriente de Avenida Holt.
La parte denunciante dijo que su novio presuntamente la habría empujado, además de haberle jalado el cabello de manera accidental y negarle la salida del lugar.
La afectada aseguró que el incidente se registró la noche anterior a la emisión del reporte.
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso, cuya identidad no fue dada a conocer y quien fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado por el incidente.
