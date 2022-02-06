EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado por un incidente ocurrido en fechas anteriores.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 4:11 de la tarde de este 5 de febrero.
El sospechoso fue identificado como David Casillas, que luego de ser ubicado fue arrestado en un lugar no revelado por las autoridades.
Una persona denunció que el sospechoso, quien es su hijo, llegó al lugar y rompió una ventana.
La policía sometió al sospechoso a punta de pistola para luego proceder con su detención.
