EL CENTRO — Un joven varón fue arrestado el miércoles por la tarde después de que la policía encontró una pistola de 9 mm dentro de su vehículo mientras se encontraba en el estacionamiento de la Academia del Valle ubicada al oriente de Avenida Ross.
Como parte de una investigación de seguimiento, los oficiales de policía de El Centro contactaron al menor en la escuela alrededor de las 2 de la tarde del miércoles.
Los oficiales recibieron el consentimiento para registrar su vehículo, un Dodge Challenger plateado, y supuestamente descubrieron el arma.
El menor fue detenido y registrado en la cárcel para menores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.