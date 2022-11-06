EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado 5 de noviembre en un motel local por contar con dos órdenes de aprehensión criminales.
El incidente ocurrió minutos después de la 1 de la tarde en el Motel 6 del 395 de Smoketree Drive.
En el sitio, los oficiales localizaron a quien fue identificado como Seth Ast, quien el 14 de noviembre cumplía 33 años de edad.
El sospechoso contaba con un par de órdenes de aprehensión por delitos mayores, por lo cual fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
