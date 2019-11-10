EL CENTRO — Una joven fue arrestada y enviada a la Cárcel Juvenil luego de presuntamente haber agredido a su propia madre.
El incidente se registró a las 5:22 de la tarde de este sábado 9 de noviembre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió en un domicilio situado en el 1790 de la Avenida Euclid.
La mujer denunciante dijo que su hija, quien vestía camisa negra y pantalón de mezclilla.
La reportante agregó que la joven presuntamente la agredió.
Aunque la afectada sufrió rasguños en el rostro durante la agresión, la mujer se negó a recibir ayuda médica.
Poco después de las 6 de la tarde fueron desplegados los policías al lugar de los hechos, y una hora más tarde la joven fue trasladada a la Cárcel Juvenil.
