EL CENTRO — Un menor de edad fue asegurado por elementos de la policía local luego de ser detenido en aparente posesión de un arma punzocortante, indican reportes policiacos.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía local, el sospechoso vestía suéter color gris y pantalón corto color oscuro.
Según el reporte policiaco, el joven se encontraba junto con un grupo de entre ocho y nueve personas.
Tras llegar al sitio, cuyo domicilio no fue revelado, las autoridades ubicaron al menor señalado, quien fue detenido.
La madre del menor fue notificada sobre el incidente, registrado minutos después de las 9 de la noche del lunes 14 de octubre.
El joven fue internado en la Cárcel Juvenil.
Según los reportes, las autoridades acudieron a la Preparatoria Central para realizar otra detención.
