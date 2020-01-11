WESTMORLAND — Un hombre de Mexicali de 30 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana del jueves 9 de enero por un delito grave relacionado con un atropellamiento, tras el cual presuntamente huyó del lugar de los hechos, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Isaac N. Pérez Ruiz, quien fue detenido a las 7:10 de la mañana en el Camino Vendel, al oriente de la Ruta Estatal 86.
Agentes de la Patrulla de Caminos de California arrestaron al individuo, quien fue trasladado a la cárcel del condado bajo sospecha de delito grave.
Sobre el incidente no se han revelado mayores detalles.
