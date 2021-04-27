EL CENTRO — Una mujer a quien las autoridades buscaban a nivel local por intento de homicidio fue arrestada la mañana de este lunes 26 de abril.
La detenida fue identificada como Delina Phillips, de 23 años de edad.
La detención ocurrió a las 8 de la mañana de este lunes en el exterior del restaurant Golden Corral.
Tras detener a la mujer, las autoridades confirmaron la orden de aprehensión.
Phillips fue trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
