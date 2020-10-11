EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la noche del pasado viernes por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión federal.
El incidente ocurrió a las 8:25 de la noche en la esquina de la Autopista Interestatal 8 y Camino Dogwood.
La detenida fue identificada como Lesley Cuéllar.
La mujer fue detenida junto con otros dos varones.
La policía descubrió que Cuéllar contaba con una orden de arresto federal, por lo cual fue entregada a los Alguaciles de los Estados Unidos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.