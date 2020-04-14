EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida la noche de este domingo 12 de abril por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión por un delito.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 9:30 de la noche en la parada de autobús situada en el 678 de la Calle State.
La detenida fue identificada como Melissa Batt, de 37 años de edad.
Tras localizar a la mujer, las autoridades confirmaron la orden de aprehensión por un delito mayor por el cual se le negó derecho a fianza.
Elementos del Alguacil del Condado acudieron al sitio para arrestar y trasladar a la sospechosa a la Cárcel del Condado.
