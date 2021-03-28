EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida por contar con una orden de aprehensión por la cual se le negó el derecho a fianza.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9 de la mañana de este sábado 27 de marzo en la esquina de Calle Séptima y Avenida Adams.
En el sitio fue localizada una mujer quien fue identificada en registros policíacos como Jeannie Verdugo, de 30 años de edad.
La sospechosa era buscada por cancelación de libertad condicional.
La mujer fue trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.