CALEXICO — Una mujer de 43 años fue asegurada la tarde del sábado 7 de septiembre en Garita Oeste por presuntamente haber intentado cruzar alrededor de 1 libra de metanfetamina con la que al parecer fue sorprendida.
La sospechosa ha sido identificada como Maricela Véliz González, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue dada a conocer.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la mujer fue sorprendida cuando intentó cruzar la frontera, donde fue enviada a revisión secundaria, indica una querella presentada por la fiscalía federal.
Tras revisar a la mujer, las autoridades hallaron tres paquetes con poco mas de una libra de la droga que la mujer aparentemente llevaba pegados a la cintura y dentro del sostén.
Véliz González fue internada sin derecho a fianza en la Cárcel del Condado por presunta importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
