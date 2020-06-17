EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la madrugada de este miércoles 17 de junio por presuntamente circular en un automóvil con reporte de robo.
El incidente se registró a las 12:09 de la madrugada en el 1560 de la Calle Ocotillo Drive.
La detenida fue identificada como Sofía Mercado, de 27 años.
Las autoridades detuvieron a la conductora a bordo de un Honda Cívico, color blanco, de dos puertas.
El vehículo había sido reportado como robado en San Diego.
Al vehículo le faltaba la placa trasera.
Las autoridades indicaron que el vehículo no registraba daño alguno.
La sospechosa fue arrestada y el automóvil remolcado por grúa e ingresado al sistema de vehículos robados.
