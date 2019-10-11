EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien fue reportada por estar llorando fue arrestada por elementos de la policía local por violaciones al Código Penal.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, la sospechosa fue identificada como Elena Montes, de 42 años de edad.
La mujer fue reportada por estar llorando en el exterior de un restaurante de la cadena McDonalds.
La sospechosa vestía pantalón negro y sudadera del mismo color.
Una persona reportó a las autoridades que la mujer se encontraba en lágrimas, pero debido a que el local estaba cerrado le fue solicitado retirarse.
Sin embargo, Montes rechazó retirarse del lugar.
Al lugar acudieron elementos del Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial para hacerse cargo de la mujer.
