EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada por presunto abuso de un adulto mayor.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 3:31 de la tarde de este lunes 3 de mayo en el 1531 de Avenida Ross.
Una persona denunció a las autoridades que su cliente, identificada como Demetria Goodnight, de 70 años, tiene una hija quien llegó al sitio e inició una discusión.
La denunciante dijo a la policía que la sospechosa se había retirado del sitio previo a la llegada de las autoridades.
La quejosa dijo que la mujer presuntamente estaba intoxicada con alguna sustancia, ya que cuenta con historial de consumo de drogas.
Los oficiales localizaron posteriormente a quien fue identificada como Eliana Pfeifer.
La sospechosa fue acusada por abuso de personas mayores y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado por ese delito.
