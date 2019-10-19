WESTMORLAND — Una mujer de 39 años fue arrestada el miércoles por la noche por una presunta agresión grave, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Diana M. Deluna, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
La mujer fue detenida aproximadamente a las 9:30 de la noche en un lugar no revelado en la calle Segunda por agentes de policía de Westmorland.
Deluna fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado y retenida bajo fianza de 50 mil dólares por sospecha de agresión con un arma mortal y golpear a una persona.
