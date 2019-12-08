EL CENTRO — Un residente local denunció a su esposa por presuntamente haberlo agredido físicamente, según indican registros policiacos.
La denuncia fue presentada minutos antes de las 11 de la noche del jueves 5 de diciembre en la comandancia de policía.
Las autoridades arrestaron con el apoyo del Alguacil a Leticia Vélez Martínez, quien e próximo 18 de diciembre cumple 50 años de edad.
La mujer fue ingresada a la Cárcel de Condado por violación al Código Penal.
