WESTMORLAND — Una mujer de 38 años de edad fue arrestada la tarde del pasado domingo por su presunta relación con un caso de agresión con arma mortal.
Según indican registros del Alguacil del Condado la sospechosa fue identificada como Blanca García, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
La mujer fue arrestada a las 5:30 de la tarde e ingresada a la Cárcel del Condado bajo sospecha de causar heridas corporales a un cónyuge.
A Garcia se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
