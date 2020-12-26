EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la tarde de este viernes 25 de diciembre por presuntamente haberle causado daños a un negocio.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente por el cual la sospechosa fue arrestada ocurrió poco antes de las 7 de la tarde en Raspados Cuchis, ubicado en el 502 de Avenida Adams.
Una persona denuncio que la sospechsa, quien vestia camiseta negra y calazdo deportivo color negro, habia roto las ventanas del negocio.
La propietaria dijo a las autoridades haber visto por las cámaras de seguridad a la sospechosa cuando huía por el callejón con el rostro cubierto.
Posteriormente, la sospechosa fue reportada en el motel Relax Inn cuando intentaba llevarse las propinas de la recepción.
Las autoridades detuvieron a Stephanie Gallegos, de 38 años de edad y originaria de San Bernardino, quien fue citada a comparecer ante el Tribunal Superior del Condado en febrero próximo.
