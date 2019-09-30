BRAWLEY — Una residente de Brawley de 30 años fue arrestada el viernes por la tarde por presuntamente conducir en estado de ebriedad, considerado un delito grave, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los agentes de la Patrulla de Caminos de California arrestaron a quien fue identificada como Koren Sharron a la 1 de la tarde cerca de los caminos Dogwood y Harris.
La detenida fue trasladada a la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de conducir en estado de ebriedad y causar lesiones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.