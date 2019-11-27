CALEXICO — Una mujer de El Centro, de 21 años de edad, fue arrestada el lunes por la tarde en Garita oeste por delitos graves relacionados con el contrabando de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La detenida fue identificada como Carmen G. Martínez, quien fue arrestada a las 2:15 de la tarde por agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional e ingresada en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
Sobre el incidente las autoridades no revelaron mayor información.
