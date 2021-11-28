EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida la mañana de este sábado 27 de noviembre por presuntamente haber lanzado piedras a una residencia y posteriormente iniciar un incendio.
Registros de la policía local indican que el incidente fue denunciado a las 10:45 de la mañana en un domicilio ubicado en el 729 de la calle Sandalwood Drive.
La sospechosa, quien fue identificada como Kristy Acosta, de 36 años de edad, fue denunciada por presuntamente haber lanzado piedras en contra del domicilio.
Posteriormente, la mujer fue ubicada en la esquina donde calle Septima y calle Sandalwood donde gritaba exigiendo el retorno de su hijo.
La sospechosa fue vista posteriormente cuando iniciaba un incendio en el domicilio.
Kristy Marie Acosta fue arrestada y enviada a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por iniciar un incendio.
