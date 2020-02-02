EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada en una sucursal de la Unión de Crédito Sun Community por presuntamente haber intentado cambiar un cheque falsificado.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:50 de la tarde de este viernes 31 de enero en la sucursal situada en el 1068 de la Avenida Broadway.
La sospechosa fue identificada en los registros policiacos como Brianna Elen Núñez, quien el sábado 8 de febrero cumplirá 39 años.
La mujer es originaria de South Palm.
La mujer fue denunciada por haber ingresado a la sucursal para abrir una cuenta con un cheque robado.
La sospechosa portaba una sudadera negra, pantalones cortos de mezclilla y sandalias.
Núñez fue arrestada por posesión de un cheque robado y presunta posesión de metanfetamina.
