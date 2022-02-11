EL CENTRO — Una mujer de 36 años de edad fue arrestada la mañana de este jueves 10 de febrero en Avenida Orange por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 6:49 de la mañana.
La parte denunciante dijo que una mujer estaba en el lugar causando un disturbio y emitiendo amenazas.
Tras confirmar que la detenida contaba con la orden de arresto, los oficiales aprehendieron a la sospechosa, quien fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.