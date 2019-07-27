SALTON CITY — Una mujer de 25 años de edad fue arrestada el jueves 25 de julio en el puesto de control migratorio de la Patrulla Fronteriza en la Carretera 86 por presunta posesión de drogas.
Según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado, la sospechosa fue identificada como Joana V. Aguilar.
La sospechosa fue detenida a las 4 de la tarde por agentes de la DEA.
Aguilar fue internada en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 250 mil dólares bajo sospecha de posesión de metanfetamina y transporte o venta de metanfetamina.
