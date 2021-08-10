EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada a las 10:11 de la noche del lunes 9 de agosto en el 2995 al sur de Calle Cuarta por presunta amenaza.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la parte denunciante dijo que la mujer, quien llevaba un cuchillo pretendía lesionar a un varón.
La detenida, quien fue identificada como Blanca García, de 40 años, fue internada en cárcel del condado.
