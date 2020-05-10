CALEXICO — Una residente de Holtville de 29 años de edad fue arrestada este sábado 9 de mayo por fraude y otros presuntos delitos, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La mujer fue detenida a las 1:40 de la madrugada del sábado en la cuadra 300 de Calle Segunda poniente por agentes de policía de Calexico.
La detenida fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 5 mil dólares bajo sospecha de cometer fraude para obtener ayuda, gran robo y perjurio.
