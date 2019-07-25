WINTERHAVEN — Una mujer de 20 años de edad fue arrestada el miércoles por presunto tráfico de drogas, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Wendy González Nieblas.
La mujer fue arrestada a las 11:30 de la noche en un sitio no revelado sobre el Camino Andrade por elementos federales.
González Nieblas fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial con una fianza de 1 millón de dólares bajo sospecha de posesión de metanfetamina para su venta y transporte o venta de metanfetamina.
Con información de Vincent Osuna/Imperial Valley Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.