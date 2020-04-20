EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la tarde de este sábado 18 de abril por presuntamente haberle causado algunas heridas leves a su ex pareja, además de haberle causado daños a un vehículo.
La mujer fue identificada como Alma Gámez, de 31 años.
El incidente fue reportado a la 1:30 de la tarde de este domingo en el 358 de Avenida Hamilton.
La parte denunciante indicó que la supuesta agresora había huido del lugar a bordo de un Nissan Sentra, color gris, posiblemente a una residencia situada en Calle Main.
Elementos del Alguacil arrestaron a la mujer poco antes de las 4 de la tarde, quien fue ingresada a la Cárcel del Condado.
