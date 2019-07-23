EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida por elementos de la policía de El Centro luego de haber recibido un reporte sobre un disturbio.
De acuerdo a las autoridades el incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 11 de la mañana de este lunes 22 de Julio en el 463 al poniente de la Calle Main.
Según la denuncia, una persona se encontraba causando un disturbio en contra de personal de la organización Spread The Love.
Luego de que la persona fuera detenida elementos del Departamento del Alguacil acudieron al lugar.
Las autoridades detuvieron a una mujer identificada como Cheryl Steeley, de 46 años de edad.
La mujer fue internada en la cárcel del Condado por violaciones al Código Penal.
