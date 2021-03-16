CALEXICO — Un presunto vendedor de droga fue arrestado en esta ciudad en aparente posesión de 15 mil dólares.
De acuerdo a la corporación, el sospechoso fue detenido fue sorprendido justo en el momento en que realizaba la venta.
La detención ocurrió en el estacionamiento público de la esquina de Calle Tercera y Avenida Paulin.
Los oficiales aseguraron al individuo, quien aparentemente llevaba consigo 12 bolsas con metanfetamina y el dinero en efectivo, así como dos navajas.
El sospechoso llegó al sitio a bordo de un Volkswagen Beetle, color azul metálico.
