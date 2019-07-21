EL CENTRO — Una pareja fue arrestada por presuntamente contar con varias órdenes de aprehensión la tarde de este sábado 20 de julio, indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, los sospechosos fueron identificados como Ashley Noriega, de 32 años de edad, y Mario Anthony Bernal, de 29 años.
Los detenidos fueron ingresados a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por contar con órdenes de arresto relacionados con violaciones a los códigos de Salud y Penal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.