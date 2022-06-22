EL CENTRO — Una pareja fue arrestada la tarde de este martes 21 de junio por presuntamente haber sido hallados en aparente posesión de droga.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente se registró a las 12:47 de mediodía en la cuadra marcada con los números 300 de la calle Main Poniente.
Los sospechosos fueron denunciados por estar presuntamente enfrente de la llantera Fuentes Tire Shop.
La policía acudió al lugar y recibió consentimiento para inspeccionar el vehículo en el que se encontraba la pareja donde aparentemente fue hallada droga.
La pareja fue identificada como Daniel Singh y Daniela Covarrubias quienes fueron arrestados en el lugar.
