BRAWLEY — Dos personas fueron arrestadas el lunes pasado por su presunta relación con un robo, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
Los detenidos han sido identificados como Gilbert Romero, de 45 años de edad y Esther Sosa, de 23.
La pareja quedo bajo custodia policiaca a las 3:45 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado con exactitud de la Calle Vine.
A cada uno de los detenidos se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares por sospecha de robo al momento de ser fichados en la Cárcel del Condado.
Además, a Romero se le acusa por presunta recepción de propiedad robada.
Con información de Vincent Osuna/Imperial Valley Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.