EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue sorprendido dentro de un vehículo que fue abandonado por un conductor fue arrestado por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:52 de la mañana del lunes 20 de marzo en la esquina de Calle Main y Calle Sexta.
Registros policiacos indican que el conductor del vehículo huyó del lugar, dejando dentro de la unidad a dos pasajeros.
Uno de los pasajeros fue ubicado como Lorenzo Esquivel, de 25 años de edad.
Según los reportes, la policía arrestó al detenido, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
