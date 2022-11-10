AUSTIN, Texas -- Un hombre de Georgetown fue arrestado el miércoles por cargos criminales relacionados con pornografía infantil, informó el Departamento de Justicia.
Según una denuncia penal presentada ante la corte federal de Austin, David Lloyd Walther, de 56 años, está acusado de buscar, descargar, distribuir y poseer pornografía infantil.
La denuncia penal alega que Walther descargó y puso a disposición pornografía infantil utilizando BitTorrent, una red de intercambio de archivos entre pares. En ese momento, Walther era pastor de Faith Baptist Church en Round Rock, Texas.
Durante una búsqueda en la casa y el vehículo de Walther, se localizaron dos grandes discos duros de computadora y se descubrió que contenían pornografía infantil.
Walther está acusado de distribución, recepción, transporte y posesión de pornografía infantil. Si es declarado culpable, Walther enfrenta hasta 20 años de prisión. Walther hizo su aparición inicial este jueves ante un juez federal en Austin.
